Canoo Inc [GOEV] Stock trading around $4.28 per share: What’s Next?

Canoo Inc [NASDAQ: GOEV] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -1.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.28. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Canoo’s Oklahoma City Manufacturing Facility Approved as Foreign Trade Zone.

Approval supports American advanced manufacturing, jobs, and delivers up to $70 million in estimated vehicle cost savings and duty deferrals in 2024 and 2025.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22714477 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canoo Inc stands at 38.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.23%.

The market cap for GOEV stock reached $243.70 million, with 56.94 million shares outstanding and 50.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 22714477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canoo Inc [GOEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $41.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Canoo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $14, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on GOEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 468.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has GOEV stock performed recently?

Canoo Inc [GOEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 120.62. With this latest performance, GOEV shares gained by 60.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for Canoo Inc [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 8.13 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc [GOEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Canoo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

Earnings analysis for Canoo Inc [GOEV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canoo Inc posted -5.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -8.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOEV.

Insider trade positions for Canoo Inc [GOEV]

The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GOEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GOEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.