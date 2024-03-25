Barclays plc ADR [BCS] Is Currently -1.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Barclays plc ADR [NYSE: BCS] slipped around -0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.25 at the close of the session, down -1.18%. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 6:24 PM that Barclays Bank PLC Increases Purchase Price of Certain Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations.

Barclays Bank PLC (the “Issuer”) announced today that, in connection with its previously announced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer”) to purchase any and all of its outstanding exchange-traded notes (the “Notes” or the “ETNs”) of sixteen separate series (each, a “Series”) and the solicitation of consents (each, a “Consent Solicitation”) from holders of the Notes (the “Noteholders”) to amend certain provisions of the Notes with respect to each Series, it has increased the Purchase Price per Note applicable to certain Series.

Each Offer and Consent Solicitation is subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated December 7, 2023, as supplemented by Supplement No. 1 dated March 7, 2024 (“Supplement No. 1”) and Supplement No. 2 dated March 20, 2024 (as so supplemented, and as it may be further supplemented or amended from time to time, the “Statement”). Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Statement. Except as otherwise set forth below, the terms and conditions of the Offers and Consent Solicitations as set forth in Supplement No. 1 will continue to apply.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.73M shares, BCS reached a trading volume of 13656544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barclays plc ADR [BCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $11.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Barclays plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Barclays plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays plc ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47.

How has BCS stock performed recently?

Barclays plc ADR [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.23 for Barclays plc ADR [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 9.19 for the last single week of trading, and 7.68 for the last 200 days.

Barclays plc ADR [BCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Barclays plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.01.

Earnings analysis for Barclays plc ADR [BCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays plc ADR go to 2.10%.

Insider trade positions for Barclays plc ADR [BCS]

The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.