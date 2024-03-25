ADT Inc [ADT] Is Currently -3.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ADT Inc [NYSE: ADT] price plunged by -3.77 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 11:22 PM that ADT Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase.

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 9,750,000 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

The one-year ADT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.85. The average equity rating for ADT stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ADT Inc [ADT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $9.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ADT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for ADT Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on ADT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

ADT Stock Performance Analysis:

ADT Inc [ADT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, ADT shares dropped by -3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.94 for ADT Inc [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.65, while it was recorded at 6.57 for the last single week of trading, and 6.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADT Inc Fundamentals:

ADT Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.68.

ADT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADT Inc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc go to 3.90%.

ADT Inc [ADT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ADT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ADT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.