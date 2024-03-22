why Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $77.87

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [NASDAQ: ASO] closed the trading session at $64.43. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Academy Sports + Outdoors Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results.

Fourth Quarter Comparable Sales Declined (3.6)%: a +440 Basis Point Increase vs. (8.0%) Third Quarter 2023.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Fourth Quarter Diluted GAAP EPS of $2.21; Grew 12.2% over Last Year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.38 percent and weekly performance of -9.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, ASO reached to a volume of 8665617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $77.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $52, while Gordon Haskett kept a Hold rating on ASO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

ASO stock trade performance evaluation

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.57. With this latest performance, ASO shares dropped by -6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.54 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.87, while it was recorded at 70.01 for the last single week of trading, and 56.33 for the last 200 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc posted 2.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc go to 14.00%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc [ASO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ASO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ASO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.