Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [NYSE: VIPS] loss -0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $17.68 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 5:00 AM that Vipshop Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on February 28, 2024.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, VIPS reached a trading volume of 3320599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $22.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $18 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $18, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on VIPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.58.

Trading performance analysis for VIPS stock

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.81 for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.86, while it was recorded at 17.39 for the last single week of trading, and 16.28 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR go to 12.99%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]

The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VIPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VIPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.