Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ: DCFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.64%. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Tritium Receives Nasdaq Delisting Determination.

As previously reported, on October 12, 2023 the Company received an initial notice (“the Deficiency Notice”) from Nasdaq indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) because the bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares trading on the Nasdaq Global Market had closed below $1.00 per share for the previous 30 consecutive business days. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), we were provided a period of 180 calendar days, or until April 9, 2024, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Over the last 12 months, DCFC stock dropped by -94.18%. The one-year Tritium DCFC Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.42. The average equity rating for DCFC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.73 million, with 201.67 million shares outstanding and 147.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, DCFC stock reached a trading volume of 3280762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Tritium DCFC Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DCFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

DCFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, DCFC shares dropped by -50.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.52 for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1197, while it was recorded at 0.0675 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5108 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tritium DCFC Limited Fundamentals:

Tritium DCFC Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DCFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DCFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DCFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.