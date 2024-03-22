Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lululemon Athletica inc. [NASDAQ: LULU] closed the trading session at $478.84. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 4:05 PM that lululemon athletica inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results.

Fourth quarter revenue increased 16% to $3.2 billion. Diluted EPS of $5.29.

Full year revenue increased 19% to $9.6 billion. Diluted EPS of $12.20, adjusted EPS of $12.77.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.35 percent and weekly performance of 1.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, LULU reached to a volume of 3775755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $510.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Lululemon Athletica inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $520 to $550, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on LULU stock. On December 08, 2023, analysts increased their price target for LULU shares from 450 to 520.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica inc. is set at 9.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 46.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

LULU stock trade performance evaluation

Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, LULU shares gained by 7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.37 for Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 465.44, while it was recorded at 467.93 for the last single week of trading, and 421.11 for the last 200 days.

Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lululemon Athletica inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 2.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lululemon Athletica inc. posted 4.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica inc. go to 16.80%.

Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LULU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LULU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LULU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.