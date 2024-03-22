UBS slashes price target on Dynex Capital, Inc. [DX] – find out why.

Dynex Capital, Inc. [NYSE: DX] closed the trading session at $12.27. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 4:26 PM that Dynex Capital, Inc. Announces the Appointments of Andrew Gray and Alexander Crawford to Its Board of Directors.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Andrew Gray and Alexander Crawford as independent directors, effective March 6, 2024. Mr. Gray has been appointed to the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and Investment Committee, and Mr. Crawford has been appointed to the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, Strategy Committee, and Investment Committee. Today’s announcement reflects the Company’s continued commitment to ongoing director refreshment.

The Board also announced the resignation of Board members Michael Hughes, who served on the Board since 2010, and Robert Salcetti, who served on the Board since 2013, effective March 11, 2024. Following the appointment of Mr. Gray and Mr. Crawford, the Board will comprise six directors, four of whom are independent.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.00 percent and weekly performance of -0.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, DX reached to a volume of 3590288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dynex Capital, Inc. [DX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DX shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Dynex Capital, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $13.50 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Dynex Capital, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $18.75, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on DX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynex Capital, Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.55.

DX stock trade performance evaluation

Dynex Capital, Inc. [DX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, DX shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for Dynex Capital, Inc. [DX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.40, while it was recorded at 12.43 for the last single week of trading, and 12.18 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dynex Capital, Inc. [DX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynex Capital, Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -206.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynex Capital, Inc. go to -5.88%.

Dynex Capital, Inc. [DX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.