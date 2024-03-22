Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] Revenue clocked in at $136.24 million, up 0.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Terran Orbital Corp [NYSE: LLAP] price plunged by -2.54 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Terran Orbital’s Milani Satellite Delivered to the European Space Agency for Hera Mission.

Protecting Earth from Asteroid Threats.

Tyvak International SRL (“Tyvak International”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) and a leading European nano and microsatellite manufacturer based in Torino, Italy, today announced that they have completed the formal delivery of the Hera Milani satellite to the European Space Agency. For this historical event, a ceremony was held on March 14th at Tyvak International’s premises in Torino, Italy.

The one-year LLAP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.49. The average equity rating for LLAP stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $3.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Terran Orbital Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1.35, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on LLAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corp is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64.

LLAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 19.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.03 for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9805, while it was recorded at 1.1740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0834 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Terran Orbital Corp Fundamentals:

Terran Orbital Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

LLAP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Terran Orbital Corp posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corp go to 28.00%.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LLAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LLAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.