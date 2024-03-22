Telus Corp. [TU] Is Currently -1.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Telus Corp. [NYSE: TU] slipped around -0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.51 at the close of the session, down -1.08%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Vevo partners with TELUS as its advertising representative in Canada.

Partnership will provide Canadian agencies and advertisers with access to Vevo’s premium ad inventory to capture music fans nationwide.

Today, TELUS announced a new partnership with Vevo to become its direct ad sales representative nationally, enabling Vevo to bring its extensive music video content and enhanced advertising opportunities to the Canadian market. Leveraging TELUS’ extensive reach, this collaboration enables Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, to offer advertisers a vast library of premium music video content on major Connected TV (CTV) platforms and streaming services, including YouTube, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio, Google TV, and Roku.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, TU reached a trading volume of 2895310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telus Corp. [TU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TU shares is $19.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TU stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Telus Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Telus Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telus Corp. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TU in the course of the last twelve months was 25.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

How has TU stock performed recently?

Telus Corp. [TU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, TU shares dropped by -7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.20 for Telus Corp. [TU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.60, while it was recorded at 16.55 for the last single week of trading, and 17.67 for the last 200 days.

Telus Corp. [TU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Telus Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Earnings analysis for Telus Corp. [TU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telus Corp. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telus Corp. go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for Telus Corp. [TU]

The top three institutional holders of TU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.