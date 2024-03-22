Telsey Advisory Group lifts Guess Inc. [GES] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Guess Inc. [NYSE: GES] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.45%. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Guess?, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Fourth Quarter Results.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results:Revenues Increased to $891 Million, Up 9% in Both U.S. Dollars and Constant CurrencyDelivered Operating Margin of 16.3%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 14.6%GAAP EPS of $1.71 and Adjusted EPS of $2.01.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Full Fiscal Year 2024 Results:Revenues Increased to $2.8 Billion, Up 3% in Both U.S. Dollars and Constant CurrencyDelivered Operating Margin of 9.5%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 9.2%GAAP EPS of $3.09 and Adjusted EPS of $3.14.

Over the last 12 months, GES stock rose by 61.44%. The one-year Guess Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.71. The average equity rating for GES stock is currently 2.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.68 billion, with 54.61 million shares outstanding and 27.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 851.23K shares, GES stock reached a trading volume of 7031002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Guess Inc. [GES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GES shares is $29.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GES stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Guess Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-22-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $25 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Guess Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on GES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guess Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for GES in the course of the last twelve months was 10.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

GES Stock Performance Analysis:

Guess Inc. [GES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.45. With this latest performance, GES shares gained by 26.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.35 for Guess Inc. [GES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.19, while it was recorded at 26.51 for the last single week of trading, and 22.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guess Inc. Fundamentals:

Guess Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

GES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Guess Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guess Inc. go to 4.40%.

Guess Inc. [GES] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.