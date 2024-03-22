Synchrony Financial [SYF] moved down -1.71: Why It’s Important

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] loss -1.71% on the last trading session, reaching $42.65 price per share at the time. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Skipify and Synchrony Enter into Strategic Partnership to Simplify and Enhance Online Checkout.

Synchrony links Synchrony Mastercard to Skipify’s Connected Wallet to provide friction-free shopping experience for cardholders, wherever they shop.

Skipify, a leading financial technology company redefining the checkout experience, today announced its partnership with Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer finance company with more than 70M active customer accounts across the US. The technology partnership leverages Skipify’s payment infrastructure to provide simplified and enhanced checkout for Synchrony cardholders, improving the experience for shoppers and delivering higher authorization rates, conversion, and security for Synchrony merchants.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 5640221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $42.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.02.

Trading performance analysis for SYF stock

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.27 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.81, while it was recorded at 42.34 for the last single week of trading, and 34.56 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchrony Financial posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 13.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SYF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.