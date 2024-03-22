SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] Revenue clocked in at $1.43 billion, down -62.45% YTD: What’s Next?

SSR Mining Inc [NASDAQ: SSRM] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -1.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.04. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM that SSR Mining Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) announces the reorganization of key roles and responsibilities within its executive leadership team.

Michael J. Sparks, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, will take on the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sparks succeeds Alison White who is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3070430 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SSR Mining Inc stands at 4.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.98%.

The market cap for SSRM stock reached $817.94 million, with 202.95 million shares outstanding and 200.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, SSRM reached a trading volume of 3070430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSRM shares is $5.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for SSR Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $6 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for SSR Mining Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SSRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SSR Mining Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSRM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.99.

How has SSRM stock performed recently?

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, SSRM shares dropped by -10.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.61 for SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.82, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 11.68 for the last 200 days.

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SSR Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.99 and a Current Ratio set at 7.01.

Earnings analysis for SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SSR Mining Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSRM.

Insider trade positions for SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]

The top three institutional holders of SSRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SSRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SSRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.