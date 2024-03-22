Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI] Is Currently 4.41 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rush Street Interactive Inc [NYSE: RSI] price surged by 4.41 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Inspired Launches Virtual Sports with Rush Street Interactive on BetRivers in NJ.

Inspired’s Virtual Sports content is now accessible to BetRivers players through its renowned BetRivers sportsbook and casino, providing players in New Jersey an engaging experience. This launch is the first of many planned across other states with RSI in the coming year.

The one-year RSI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.31. The average equity rating for RSI stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSI shares is $8.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Rush Street Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $5 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Rush Street Interactive Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $4.25, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on RSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rush Street Interactive Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

RSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.98. With this latest performance, RSI shares gained by 16.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.12 for Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 6.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rush Street Interactive Inc Fundamentals:

Rush Street Interactive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

RSI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rush Street Interactive Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RSI.

Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RSI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RSI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.