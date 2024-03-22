Raymond James slashes price target on Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY] – find out why.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CBAY] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $32.48 at the close of the session, up 0.03%. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that CymaBay Announces European Medicines Agency Accepts for Review the Marketing Authorization Application for Seladelpar for the Treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis.

MAA Validation Follows Recent Applications for Seladelpar to the U.K. MHRA and U.S. FDA.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, CBAY reached a trading volume of 8356184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $30.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on CBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 119.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

How has CBAY stock performed recently?

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 262.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.00 for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.59, while it was recorded at 32.47 for the last single week of trading, and 18.42 for the last 200 days.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.96 and a Current Ratio set at 10.96.

Earnings analysis for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -222.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAY.

Insider trade positions for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc [CBAY]

The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CBAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.