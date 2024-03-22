Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $13.50

Plains All American Pipeline LP [NASDAQ: PAA] gained 0.52% on the last trading session, reaching $17.37 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Plains All American Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results; Announces 2024 Guidance.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results, announced 2024 guidance and provided the following highlights:.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 2999954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $17.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15.50, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on PAA stock. On April 21, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PAA shares from 16 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline LP is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.70 for Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.13, while it was recorded at 17.16 for the last single week of trading, and 15.24 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains All American Pipeline LP posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline LP go to -1.70%.

The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.