Nano X Imaging Ltd [NNOX] stock Initiated by Alliance Global Partners analyst, price target now $14.50

Nano X Imaging Ltd [NASDAQ: NNOX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.33% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.20%. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Nanox to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on April 1, 2024.

Interested parties may register for the conference call using the following link: Nanox Q4 Earnings Call Registration. You may access the live webcast of the conference call by using the following link: Nanox Q4 Earnings Call Webcast.

Over the last 12 months, NNOX stock rose by 55.62%. The one-year Nano X Imaging Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.04. The average equity rating for NNOX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $586.65 million, with 55.09 million shares outstanding and 51.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, NNOX stock reached a trading volume of 6913856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nano X Imaging Ltd [NNOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNOX shares is $18.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNOX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Nano X Imaging Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Nano X Imaging Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on NNOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano X Imaging Ltd is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

NNOX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nano X Imaging Ltd [NNOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, NNOX shares gained by 10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.95 for Nano X Imaging Ltd [NNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.06, while it was recorded at 10.85 for the last single week of trading, and 9.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nano X Imaging Ltd Fundamentals:

Nano X Imaging Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.87 and a Current Ratio set at 4.87.

NNOX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nano X Imaging Ltd posted -0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNOX.

Nano X Imaging Ltd [NNOX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NNOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NNOX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NNOX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.