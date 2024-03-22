Mizuho lifts Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [NYSE: LOW] jumped around 9.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $261.00 at the close of the session, up 3.59%. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Lowe’s is Helping Homeowners Save Money on Their Spring Home Improvement Projects.

New Rewards Program Combined with SpringFest Savings Event Packed with New Deals and Ways to Help Consumers Save.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

As spring arrives, homeowners typically want help with how to tackle all their outdoor projects and find the best deals. Lowe’s has both.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 3387927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $250.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $210 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. stock. On December 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 235 to 240.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 24.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.14.

How has LOW stock performed recently?

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.69. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.85 for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 229.24, while it was recorded at 249.84 for the last single week of trading, and 217.93 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lowe’s Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. posted 3.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. go to 5.20%.

Insider trade positions for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]

The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.