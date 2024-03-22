Market cap of Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN] reaches 5.21M – now what?

Yield10 Bioscience Inc [NASDAQ: YTEN] gained 78.85% on the last trading session, reaching $0.43 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 8:29 AM that USDA-APHIS Determines that Yield10 Bioscience’s Omega-3 Camelina Varieties May Be Planted and Bred in the United States.

-Yield10 achieves significant milestone enabling ramp-up to commercial scale production of omega-3 fatty acids in Camelina.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

-Omega-3 Camelina potentially represents a novel solution to the market need for omega-3 oils used in aquafeed for farmed fish and in human nutrition.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, YTEN reached a trading volume of 116009608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YTEN shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YTEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Yield10 Bioscience Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Yield10 Bioscience Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on YTEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yield10 Bioscience Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for YTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for YTEN stock

Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.15. With this latest performance, YTEN shares gained by 55.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.43 for Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2543, while it was recorded at 0.2815 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6864 for the last 200 days.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Yield10 Bioscience Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yield10 Bioscience Inc posted -0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YTEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yield10 Bioscience Inc go to 0.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Yield10 Bioscience Inc [YTEN]

The top three institutional holders of YTEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in YTEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in YTEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.