Market cap of Societal CDMO Inc [SCTL] reaches 111.90M – now what?

Societal CDMO Inc [NASDAQ: SCTL] loss -1.85% on the last trading session, reaching $1.06 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:29 PM that Societal CDMO Enters Into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by CoreRx, Inc.

Societal CDMO to be Acquired by CoreRx, Inc. to Create an Enhanced CDMO with Broad Capabilities Spanning Early-Stage Formulation Development through Commercial Manufacturing and Packaging.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

CoreRx to Commence a Tender Offer for all Outstanding Shares of Societal CDMO, Inc.

If compared to the average trading volume of 840.83K shares, SCTL reached a trading volume of 7144276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Societal CDMO Inc [SCTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCTL shares is $1.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCTL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Societal CDMO Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for SCTL stock

Societal CDMO Inc [SCTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, SCTL shares gained by 109.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.35 for Societal CDMO Inc [SCTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6316, while it was recorded at 1.0820 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6021 for the last 200 days.

Societal CDMO Inc [SCTL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Societal CDMO Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Societal CDMO Inc [SCTL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Societal CDMO Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCTL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Societal CDMO Inc go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Societal CDMO Inc [SCTL]

The top three institutional holders of SCTL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SCTL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SCTL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.