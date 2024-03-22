Market cap of Crown Castle Inc [CCI] reaches 45.01B – now what?

Crown Castle Inc [NYSE: CCI] loss -0.82% or -0.86 points to close at $103.66 with a heavy trading volume of 3333926 shares. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 6:13 PM that Crown Castle Deserves Better: An Open Letter to Shareholders from Crown Castle Co-Founder Ted B. Miller.

Provides Detailed Operating Plan to Restore Operational Excellence, Bolster Leadership with Experienced Tower Professionals, Maximize Value of the Company’s Fiber Business to Position Crown Castle as Premier Pure-Play Tower Company.

Believes Crown Castle Can be Worth at Least $150 in the Next 18 Months if Board Takes Immediate Action to Restore Leadership and Prevent Further Erosion of Shareholder Value.

The daily chart for CCI points out that the company has recorded 7.15% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, CCI reached to a volume of 3333926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crown Castle Inc [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $116.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Crown Castle Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Crown Castle Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $115, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CCI stock. On October 16, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CCI shares from 125 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle Inc is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.45.

Trading performance analysis for CCI stock

Crown Castle Inc [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.44 for Crown Castle Inc [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.59, while it was recorded at 104.57 for the last single week of trading, and 105.68 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle Inc [CCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crown Castle Inc posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle Inc go to -10.87%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Crown Castle Inc [CCI]

The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.