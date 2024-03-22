Market Analysts see Lincoln National Corp. [LNC] gaining to $2622. Time to buy?

Lincoln National Corp. [NYSE: LNC] gained 6.53% or 1.84 points to close at $30.01 with a heavy trading volume of 3671700 shares. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 8:50 AM that Lincoln Financial Group Enhances Its Fixed Indexed Annuities With Innovative Crediting Strategies.

Dual Trigger account option, available with all Lincoln Financial fixed indexed annuities, offers upside growth potential in up, flat or down markets with 100% downside protection.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) continues to innovate by introducing the 1 Year S&P 500® Dual Trigger (Dual Trigger) account option for its fixed indexed annuities – designed to provide upside growth potential in up, flat and even down markets. The Dual Trigger offers investors a dynamic solution that is adaptive to the market, providing more growth opportunities with 100% downside protection.

The daily chart for LNC points out that the company has recorded 15.29% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, LNC reached to a volume of 3671700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $28.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 3.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corp. stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for LNC shares from 35 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corp. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for LNC stock

Lincoln National Corp. [LNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.94. With this latest performance, LNC shares gained by 11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.41 for Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.32, while it was recorded at 27.95 for the last single week of trading, and 25.65 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lincoln National Corp. posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corp. go to 7.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]

The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.