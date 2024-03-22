Market Analysts see Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] falling to $96. Time to buy?

Duke Energy Corp. [NYSE: DUK] closed the trading session at $94.96. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 9:05 AM that Duke Energy North Carolina Coal Plant Employees Give Back to Surrounding Communities With Nearly $60,000 in Grants to Area Nonprofits.

Power plant employees at Marshall Station, Mayo Station, Roxboro Station, Allen Station, Belews Creek Station and Cliffside Station awarded nearly $60,000 in Duke Energy Foundation grants and matching donations to nearly a dozen charitable organizations in the communities where they live and work.

“Giving back to our communities is a part of everything we do,” said Paul Fisk, vice president of Carolinas Generation. “I’m proud of the way our plant employees demonstrate genuine care and compassion for their neighbors, and we’re pleased they’ve chosen to support causes that are making a difference in the lives of those we serve.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.14 percent and weekly performance of -0.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, DUK reached to a volume of 2744928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $103.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $90 to $108. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $101 to $113, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on DUK stock. On November 30, 2023, analysts increased their price target for DUK shares from 94 to 103.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corp. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

DUK stock trade performance evaluation

Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.38, while it was recorded at 95.03 for the last single week of trading, and 92.26 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Duke Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duke Energy Corp. posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corp. go to 6.81%.

Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DUK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DUK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.