Market Analysts see Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Brixmor Property Group Inc [NYSE: BRX] closed the trading session at $23.26. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP TO PRESENT AT CITI’s 2024 GLOBAL PROPERTY CEO CONFERENCE.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that the Company will present at Citi’s 2024 Global Property CEO Conference Monday, March 4, 2024 from 2:55 PM ET to 3:30 PM ET.

Event: Brixmor Property Group Presentation at Citi’s 2024 Global Property CEO Conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.04 percent and weekly performance of 5.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, BRX reached to a volume of 2836348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $26.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2024, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.76.

BRX stock trade performance evaluation

Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.66, while it was recorded at 22.63 for the last single week of trading, and 22.04 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc go to -10.65%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.