Linde Plc. [LIN] is 13.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Linde Plc. [NASDAQ: LIN] plunged by -$0.49 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $466.30. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM that Linde plc to Join the Nasdaq-100 Index® Beginning March 18, 2024.

Linde Plc. stock has also loss -1.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LIN stock has inclined by 13.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.09% and gained 13.54% year-on date.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The market cap for LIN stock reached $224.56 billion, with 482.45 million shares outstanding and 473.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, LIN reached a trading volume of 2493661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Linde Plc. [LIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIN shares is $469.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Linde Plc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $395 to $455. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Linde Plc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $429, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on LIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Linde Plc. is set at 6.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for LIN in the course of the last twelve months was 40.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

LIN stock trade performance evaluation

Linde Plc. [LIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, LIN shares gained by 6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.29 for Linde Plc. [LIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 432.57, while it was recorded at 466.83 for the last single week of trading, and 397.85 for the last 200 days.

Linde Plc. [LIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Linde Plc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Linde Plc. [LIN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Linde Plc. posted 3.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Linde Plc. go to 9.65%.

Linde Plc. [LIN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.