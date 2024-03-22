Lilium N.V [LILM] moved down -8.39: Why It’s Important

Lilium N.V [NASDAQ: LILM] loss -8.39% on the last trading session, reaching $0.93 price per share at the time. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Lilium and Atlantic Aviation Unite to Electrify Regional Air Mobility Across the U.S.

Lilium and Atlantic Aviation announce they have signed an MOU to electrify existing airport infrastructure and support regional air mobility.

Agreement aims to ensure compatibility of current and future vertiports with Lilium Jet.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, LILM reached a trading volume of 6103046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lilium N.V [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lilium N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $1.20 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Lilium N.V stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.20 to $3, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on LILM stock.

Trading performance analysis for LILM stock

Lilium N.V [LILM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, LILM shares dropped by -3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for Lilium N.V [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9146, while it was recorded at 0.9815 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0335 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lilium N.V [LILM]

The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LILM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LILM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.