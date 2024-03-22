Leslies Inc [LESL] is 8.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Leslies Inc [NASDAQ: LESL] gained 8.03% on the last trading session, reaching $7.53 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 11:40 AM that Leslie’s Shares Top 3 Reasons Above-Ground Pools Are Smart First Step into the Pool Lifestyle.

With pool season officially just a few months away for much of the U.S., Leslie’s (NASDAQ: LESL), the nation’s leading pool and spa care brand, today shared the top reasons why an above-ground pool is a smart initial solution for homeowners and families wanting to dive into the pool lifestyle.

The experts at Leslie’s also offer useful tips when purchasing an above-ground pool, as well as details of its Presidents Day Weekend Sale, where an array of hard-walled and soft-sided above-ground pools are on sale. This includes the popular Weekender Pool Kit model, aptly named because it can be installed in a single weekend.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 3790577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leslies Inc [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Leslies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $7.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Leslies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on LESL stock. On July 18, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for LESL shares from 16 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslies Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for LESL stock

Leslies Inc [LESL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.93. With this latest performance, LESL shares gained by 9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.73 for Leslies Inc [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.25, while it was recorded at 7.03 for the last single week of trading, and 6.70 for the last 200 days.

Leslies Inc [LESL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Leslies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Leslies Inc [LESL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leslies Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslies Inc go to 9.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Leslies Inc [LESL]

The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LESL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LESL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.