KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] stock Initiated by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $96

KKR & Co. Inc [NYSE: KKR] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 3.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $101.64. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 5:37 PM that KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity Update for the First Quarter.

KKR today announced a monetization activity update for the period from January 1, 2024 to March 21, 2024. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through March 21, 2024, KKR has earned total realized performance income, including realized incentive fees, and total realized investment income in excess of $350 million. Our monetization activity quarter-to-date is made up of approximately 70% realized performance income and approximately 30% realized investment income. This activity is driven primarily by a secondary sale and strategic transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, as well as certain dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio.

The estimate disclosed above is not intended to predict or represent total realized performance income, total realized investment income or total revenues for the full quarter ending March 31, 2024, because it does not include the results or impact of any other sources of income, including fee income, or expenses, and we may realize further gains or losses relating to total realized performance income and total realized investment income after the date of this press release. This estimate is also not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any other period, including the entire year ending December 31, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4758770 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KKR & Co. Inc stands at 2.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.37%.

The market cap for KKR stock reached $89.95 billion, with 885.01 million shares outstanding and 668.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 4758770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $107.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $91 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2023, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for KKR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.94.

How has KKR stock performed recently?

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.96. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.48 for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.41, while it was recorded at 97.57 for the last single week of trading, and 71.00 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KKR & Co. Inc posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc go to 25.02%.

Insider trade positions for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]

The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.