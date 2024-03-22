Jefferies lifts DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DHT Holdings Inc [NYSE: DHT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.42%. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 5:15 PM that DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2023 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, March 20, 2024 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has filed its 2023 annual report on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The report and the audited financial statements are available on DHT’s website www.dhtankers.com and the below link.

Over the last 12 months, DHT stock rose by 1.33%. The one-year DHT Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.62. The average equity rating for DHT stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.84 billion, with 161.00 million shares outstanding and 133.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, DHT stock reached a trading volume of 3509454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $13.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-22-24. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2023, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on DHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.94.

DHT Stock Performance Analysis:

DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, DHT shares gained by 5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.90 for DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.99, while it was recorded at 11.16 for the last single week of trading, and 10.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DHT Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

DHT Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.94 and a Current Ratio set at 3.54.

DHT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DHT Holdings Inc posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc go to 5.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DHT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DHT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.