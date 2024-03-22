Jefferies lifts Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [NYSE: AEM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.38%. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM that THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Quebec City – June 4-6, 2024 Announces Glencore Canada as a Gold Sponsor of THE Student Sponsorship 2024.

Over the last 12 months, AEM stock rose by 13.99%. The one-year Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.89. The average equity rating for AEM stock is currently 1.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.88 billion, with 497.30 million shares outstanding and 493.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, AEM stock reached a trading volume of 4307258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $67.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $57 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 30.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

AEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 15.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.29 for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.47, while it was recorded at 55.58 for the last single week of trading, and 49.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Fundamentals:

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 2.09.

AEM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd go to -0.70%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.