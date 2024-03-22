Grifols SA ADR [GRFS] fell -41.35% so far this year. What now?

Grifols SA ADR [NASDAQ: GRFS] closed the trading session at $6.78. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 3:16 AM that Grifols announces positive topline phase 3 fibrinogen clinical trial results.

In the AdFIrst study, Biotest’s fibrinogen concentrate (FC), BT524, met the primary endpoint, demonstrating its effectiveness in treating acquired fibrinogen deficiency (AFD) as equivalent to standard of care, while maintaining an excellent safety profile.

Regulatory approval process in Europe and United States set to begin in Q4 2024. It would be the first FC approved for an AFD indication in the U.S. in a global market for AFD with an estimated potential of USD 800 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.35 percent and weekly performance of 17.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, GRFS reached to a volume of 5788192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grifols SA ADR [GRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRFS shares is $15.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Grifols SA ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Grifols SA ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grifols SA ADR is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

GRFS stock trade performance evaluation

Grifols SA ADR [GRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.71. With this latest performance, GRFS shares dropped by -22.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.22 for Grifols SA ADR [GRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.58, while it was recorded at 6.26 for the last single week of trading, and 9.04 for the last 200 days.

Grifols SA ADR [GRFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Grifols SA ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 2.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Grifols SA ADR [GRFS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grifols SA ADR posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grifols SA ADR go to 32.40%.

Grifols SA ADR [GRFS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GRFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GRFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GRFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.