For Pentair plc [PNR], Analyst sees a rise to $86. What next?

Pentair plc [NYSE: PNR] gained 2.97% or 2.44 points to close at $84.72 with a heavy trading volume of 2805812 shares. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 6:50 AM that Pentair to Present at J.P. Morgan Investor Conference.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life’s most essential resource, will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 12, 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch will present at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of Pentair’s website (www.pentair.com). A replay of this presentation will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of Mr. Stauch’s remarks and will remain available on the website through April 11, 2024.

The daily chart for PNR points out that the company has recorded 28.13% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, PNR reached to a volume of 2805812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pentair plc [PNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNR shares is $86.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Pentair plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $75 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Pentair plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $76, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pentair plc is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for PNR stock

Pentair plc [PNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.10. With this latest performance, PNR shares gained by 13.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.17 for Pentair plc [PNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.75, while it was recorded at 82.01 for the last single week of trading, and 68.04 for the last 200 days.

Pentair plc [PNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pentair plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Pentair plc [PNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pentair plc posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pentair plc go to 13.59%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pentair plc [PNR]

The top three institutional holders of PNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PNR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PNR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.