Five Below Inc [FIVE] Is Currently -15.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Five Below Inc [NASDAQ: FIVE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.40% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.28%. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Five Below, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Q4 Net Sales Increase of 19% with a Comparable Sales Increase of 3.1%; Q4 EPS Increase of 19%.

Fiscal 2023 Net Sales Increase of 16% with a Comparable Sales Increase of 2.8%; Fiscal 2023 EPS Increase of 15%.

Over the last 12 months, FIVE stock dropped by -11.42%. The one-year Five Below Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.7. The average equity rating for FIVE stock is currently 1.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.76 billion, with 55.54 million shares outstanding and 53.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 673.14K shares, FIVE stock reached a trading volume of 3857459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Five Below Inc [FIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVE shares is $212.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Five Below Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-22-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Five Below Inc stock. On January 16, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for FIVE shares from 220 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five Below Inc is set at 7.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVE in the course of the last twelve months was 59.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

FIVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Five Below Inc [FIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.28. With this latest performance, FIVE shares dropped by -6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.19 for Five Below Inc [FIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.09, while it was recorded at 199.98 for the last single week of trading, and 187.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Five Below Inc Fundamentals:

Five Below Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

FIVE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Five Below Inc posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five Below Inc go to 19.33%.

Five Below Inc [FIVE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FIVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FIVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FIVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.