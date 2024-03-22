Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] Revenue clocked in at $12.26 billion, up 20.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [NYSE: FIS] jumped around 1.56 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $72.26 at the close of the session, up 2.21%. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM that FIS Offers Greater Card Fraud Detection through New Artificial Intelligence Collaboration.

Key facts.

New collaboration with Stratyfy aims to deliver a material increase in accurately identified and prevented fraudulent transactions while also reducing false positives, creating a safer, more frictionless card payments experience for clients and their customers.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, FIS reached a trading volume of 5852796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $73.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on FIS stock. On October 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for FIS shares from 62 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

How has FIS stock performed recently?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, FIS shares gained by 13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.53 for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.82, while it was recorded at 70.25 for the last single week of trading, and 58.32 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. go to -0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]

The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.