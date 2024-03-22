Dynatrace Inc [DT] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $60

Dynatrace Inc [NYSE: DT] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $46.44. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Dynatrace Named a Leader in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud Observability Solutions.

Company’s position as closest to the center of the GigaOm Radar reflects its industry-leading innovation and ability to deliver the highest value to customers.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced it has been named a “Leader” in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud Observability Solutions. The firm evaluated 21 solution providers based on a range of criteria, including technical capabilities, product roadmap, innovation, and ability to execute. Of the providers reviewed by GigaOm, Dynatrace achieved a placement closest to the center of the radar. This positioning underscores the company’s industry leadership and proven ability to help the world’s largest organizations use its AI-powered observability and security platform to achieve their business transformation goals. Download a complimentary copy of the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud Observability Solutions now.

Dynatrace Inc stock has also loss -0.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DT stock has declined by -15.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.41% and lost -15.09% year-on date.

The market cap for DT stock reached $13.75 billion, with 290.41 million shares outstanding and 274.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 2954005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dynatrace Inc [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $64.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 39.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

DT stock trade performance evaluation

Dynatrace Inc [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.63 for Dynatrace Inc [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.61, while it was recorded at 46.15 for the last single week of trading, and 50.73 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dynatrace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dynatrace Inc [DT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatrace Inc posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc go to 15.80%.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.