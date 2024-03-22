Designer Brands Inc [DBI] Revenue clocked in at $3.07 billion, up 23.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Designer Brands Inc [NYSE: DBI] slipped around -0.63 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.89 at the close of the session, down -5.47%. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Designer Brands Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Delivered full year 2023 EPS at the high end of guidance range.

Fourth quarter performance driven by sequential improvement in comparable sales.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, DBI reached a trading volume of 3679309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Designer Brands Inc [DBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Designer Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $20 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Designer Brands Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $20, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on DBI stock. On March 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DBI shares from 7 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Designer Brands Inc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

How has DBI stock performed recently?

Designer Brands Inc [DBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, DBI shares gained by 18.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.14 for Designer Brands Inc [DBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.56, while it was recorded at 11.14 for the last single week of trading, and 10.15 for the last 200 days.

Designer Brands Inc [DBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Designer Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Earnings analysis for Designer Brands Inc [DBI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Designer Brands Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 450.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Designer Brands Inc go to 14.68%.

Insider trade positions for Designer Brands Inc [DBI]

The top three institutional holders of DBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DBI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DBI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.