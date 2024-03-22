Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] Is Currently 0.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CRWD] price surged by 0.79 percent to reach at $2.59. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 6:00 PM that CrowdStrike Collaborates with NVIDIA to Advance Cybersecurity with Generative AI.

Companies join forces to bring LLM-powered applications to the enterprise, unleashing the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform data with NVIDIA AI Software, including new NVIDIA NIM microservices.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver NVIDIA’s AI computing services on the industry-leading AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform. Combining Falcon platform data with NVIDIA’s GPU-optimized AI pipelines and software, including new NVIDIA NIM microservices, puts custom and secure generative AI model creation in the hands of CrowdStrike and NVIDIA customers.

The one-year CRWD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.93. The average equity rating for CRWD stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $396.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $203 to $304, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CRWD stock. On December 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CRWD shares from 238 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc is set at 14.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 84.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.67.

CRWD Stock Performance Analysis:

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 12.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.89 for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 310.65, while it was recorded at 322.78 for the last single week of trading, and 213.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

CRWD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc go to 31.79%.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.