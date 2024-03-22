Chubb Limited [CB] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $275

Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] loss -0.85% on the last trading session, reaching $256.31 price per share at the time. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Chubb Launches Global Transactional Risk Platform to Grow its Footprint Internationally.

Appoints Josh Cowen Senior Vice President, International Transactional Risk.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Chubb today announced the launch of a global transactional risk platform to provide transactional risk liability insurance products across international markets. Chubb has appointed Josh Cowen as Senior Vice President, International Transactional Risk to lead this initiative from London. Cowen, a seasoned mergers and acquisition (M&A) risk insurance professional, will be responsible for leading a team of underwriters focused on warranty and indemnity, tax and contingent liability products in jurisdictions outside of North America.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, CB reached a trading volume of 2739841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chubb Limited [CB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CB shares is $264.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CB stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Chubb Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Chubb Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $222, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chubb Limited is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.54.

Trading performance analysis for CB stock

Chubb Limited [CB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, CB shares gained by 1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.75 for Chubb Limited [CB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 247.06, while it was recorded at 257.45 for the last single week of trading, and 218.37 for the last 200 days.

Chubb Limited [CB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Chubb Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

Chubb Limited [CB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chubb Limited posted 4.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chubb Limited go to 17.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Chubb Limited [CB]

The top three institutional holders of CB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.