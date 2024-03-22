Camber Energy Inc [CEI] fell -16.16% so far this year. What now?

Camber Energy Inc [AMEX: CEI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.78% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.81%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 7:15 AM that Camber Energy Announces Milestone Test Result for Carbon Capture Water Removal System.

ESG’s Test Results Show Greater Than 99% Efficiency.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented diversified energy company, shared today the most recent announcement from ESG Clean Energy, LLC (“ESG”) advising that the results of additional testing of ESG’s water removal system for its patented carbon-capture technology indicate a water removal rate greater than 99%. This is a further improvement from the previously announced 90% efficiency rate following ESG’s initial testing. All testing conducted so far exceed ESG’s original modeled forecasts during the design phase which regarded an 80% efficiency a successful result.

Over the last 12 months, CEI stock dropped by -86.02%. The one-year Camber Energy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.0. The average equity rating for CEI stock is currently 5.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.59 million, with 107.53 million shares outstanding and 103.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, CEI stock reached a trading volume of 3264627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Camber Energy Inc [CEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEI stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Camber Energy Inc [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.81. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for Camber Energy Inc [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1884, while it was recorded at 0.1969 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4071 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Camber Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Camber Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Camber Energy Inc [CEI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CEI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CEI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.