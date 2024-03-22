BofA Securities slashes price target on Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] – find out why.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] loss -3.65% on the last trading session, reaching $2.11 price per share at the time. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Esperion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

– FY23 U.S. Net Product Revenue Grew 40% Y/Y to $78.3 Million; FY23 Total Revenue Grew 54% Y/Y to $116.3 Million –.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

– Q4 U.S. Net Product Revenue Grew 39% Y/Y to $20.8 Million; Q4 Total Revenue Grew 72% Y/Y to $32.3 Million –.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, ESPR reached a trading volume of 4153621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $7.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock. On June 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ESPR shares from 1.25 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09.

Trading performance analysis for ESPR stock

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.93. With this latest performance, ESPR shares dropped by -19.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 1.66 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ESPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ESPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.