Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA] Is Currently 1.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [NYSE: BBVA] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 1.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.69.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2978503 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR stands at 1.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.20%.

The market cap for BBVA stock reached $68.19 billion, with 5.83 billion shares outstanding and 5.83 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, BBVA reached a trading volume of 2978503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBVA shares is $11.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBVA in the course of the last twelve months was 0.84.

How has BBVA stock performed recently?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.79. With this latest performance, BBVA shares gained by 16.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.97 for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 11.46 for the last single week of trading, and 8.57 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR go to 11.20%.

Insider trade positions for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA]

The top three institutional holders of BBVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BBVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BBVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.