Aemetis Inc [AMTX] fell -2.67% so far this year. What now?

Aemetis Inc [NASDAQ: AMTX] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 39.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.10. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Aemetis Approved by USCIS for $200 million of EB-5 Investment in Biogas, SAF and Carbon Sequestration Projects.

The Riverbank plant was recently granted Authority to Construct (ATC) air permits and is designed to produce 78 million gallons per year of SAF for the aviation market. Aemetis has already secured more than $3 billion of contracts to supply airlines with SAF.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24483470 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aemetis Inc stands at 16.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.34%.

The market cap for AMTX stock reached $201.50 million, with 35.87 million shares outstanding and 35.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 518.24K shares, AMTX reached a trading volume of 24483470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aemetis Inc [AMTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTX shares is $11.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Aemetis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Aemetis Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.25, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aemetis Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08.

How has AMTX stock performed recently?

Aemetis Inc [AMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.38. With this latest performance, AMTX shares gained by 39.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.35 for Aemetis Inc [AMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 5.01 for the last 200 days.

Aemetis Inc [AMTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aemetis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Earnings analysis for Aemetis Inc [AMTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aemetis Inc posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -87.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTX.

Insider trade positions for Aemetis Inc [AMTX]

