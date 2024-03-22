Aegon Ltd. [AEG] Revenue clocked in at $20.31 billion, up 1.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Aegon Ltd. [NYSE: AEG] closed the trading session at $5.87. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 3:00 AM that Aegon calls EUR 700 million of fixed-to-floating subordinated notes.

The Hague, March 19, 2024 – Aegon today announces it is exercising its right to redeem EUR 700 million of 4% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes. The redemption of these grandfathered Tier 2 securities will be effective as of April 25, 2024, when the aggregate principal amount of EUR 700 million will be repaid, together with any accrued and unpaid interest. As previously announced, Aegon intends to refinance the notes.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The securities (ISIN code: XS1061711575) are currently listed on Euronext Amsterdam. This listing will be terminated following the redemption of the securities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.91 percent and weekly performance of 1.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, AEG reached to a volume of 2863068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aegon Ltd. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $6.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Aegon Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Aegon Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.86.

AEG stock trade performance evaluation

Aegon Ltd. [AEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, AEG shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.61 for Aegon Ltd. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 5.82 for the last single week of trading, and 5.32 for the last 200 days.

Aegon Ltd. [AEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aegon Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aegon Ltd. [AEG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aegon Ltd. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG.

Aegon Ltd. [AEG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.