Zomedica Corp [ZOM] Revenue clocked in at $24.01 million, down -33.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Zomedica Corp [AMEX: ZOM] price surged by 3.75 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Zomedica to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, will host a conference call and audio-only webcast on Monday, April 1st, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s operational and financial highlights for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Event: Zomedica Corp. Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

The one-year ZOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.45. The average equity rating for ZOM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zomedica Corp [ZOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $0.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZOM in the course of the last twelve months was 101.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.57.

ZOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zomedica Corp [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.45 for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1360, while it was recorded at 0.1316 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1739 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zomedica Corp Fundamentals:

Zomedica Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.57 and a Current Ratio set at 17.12.

ZOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zomedica Corp posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZOM.

Zomedica Corp [ZOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.