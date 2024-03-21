why Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.48

Xerox Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: XRX] jumped around 0.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.29 at the close of the session, up 2.79%. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Xerox Holdings Corporation Announces Closing of Senior Notes Offering.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 8.875% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”) and non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Act.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with the net proceeds from the Company’s previously announced offering of its 3.750% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030, (i) to refinance all of its outstanding 3.800% Senior Notes due 2024 (“2024 Notes”) and $362,000,000 of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (“2025 Notes”), (ii) to repay, repurchase or redeem a portion of its other outstanding indebtedness and (iii) to pay related fees and expenses.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, XRX reached a trading volume of 3250123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $16.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $20, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on XRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corp is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

How has XRX stock performed recently?

Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, XRX shares dropped by -8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.14 for Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.68, while it was recorded at 16.72 for the last single week of trading, and 15.88 for the last 200 days.

Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Xerox Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings analysis for Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xerox Holdings Corp posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 188.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corp go to 6.88%.

Insider trade positions for Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]

The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.