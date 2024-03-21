why Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.86

Liberty Energy Inc [NYSE: LBRT] slipped around -0.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $20.57 at the close of the session, down -1.44%. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Liberty Energy Inc. Comments on Stay of SEC Climate Rule and Need for Affordable, Reliable Energy to Better Human Lives.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) provided comments today on the decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit granting an administrative stay of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rule titled “The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors” (the “Climate Rule”). The decision is in response to a petition by Liberty and Nomad Proppant Services LLC.

The Climate Rule was adopted by the SEC on March 6, 2024, and Liberty promptly filed litigation to challenge it. In response, the 5th Circuit granted an administrative stay of the Climate Rule on March 15, 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 3306260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $23.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on LBRT stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LBRT shares from 21 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

How has LBRT stock performed recently?

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, LBRT shares dropped by -1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.85, while it was recorded at 20.47 for the last single week of trading, and 17.86 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Liberty Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings analysis for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Energy Inc posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc go to 12.50%.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]

