why Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $90.49

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [NYSE: CL] slipped around -0.42 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $88.35 at the close of the session, down -0.47%. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 4:35 PM that Colgate Announces Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2024.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today increased the quarterly common stock cash dividend to $0.50 per share, up from $0.48 per share. The increase will be effective in the second quarter, 2024. The Board declared that the second quarter dividend is to be paid on May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of April 22, 2024. On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate is $2.00 versus $1.92 per share previously. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 3366608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $90.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Co. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 119.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

How has CL stock performed recently?

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.64 for Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.63, while it was recorded at 88.44 for the last single week of trading, and 77.66 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Earnings analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colgate-Palmolive Co. posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Co. go to 8.38%.

Insider trade positions for Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]

The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.