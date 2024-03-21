why Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.50

Americold Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: COLD] jumped around 0.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.83 at the close of the session, up 1.64%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2024 Dividend.

About Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value-added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, COLD reached a trading volume of 4878517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $31.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $31 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $36, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on COLD stock. On March 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for COLD shares from 30 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.24.

How has COLD stock performed recently?

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, COLD shares dropped by -9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.34, while it was recorded at 24.92 for the last single week of trading, and 29.53 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Americold Realty Trust Inc posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust Inc go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]

The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.