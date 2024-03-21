Wall Street Analyst Resumed Copart, Inc. [CPRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Copart, Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] gained 1.12% or 0.63 points to close at $56.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3867072 shares.

The daily chart for CPRT points out that the company has recorded 27.66% gains over the past six months.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, CPRT reached to a volume of 3867072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Copart, Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $55.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Copart, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Copart, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on CPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart, Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 63.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.78.

Trading performance analysis for CPRT stock

Copart, Inc. [CPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 17.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.73 for Copart, Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.15, while it was recorded at 56.36 for the last single week of trading, and 47.03 for the last 200 days.

Copart, Inc. [CPRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Copart, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.78 and a Current Ratio set at 6.86.

Copart, Inc. [CPRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Copart, Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart, Inc. go to 22.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Copart, Inc. [CPRT]

The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.