Wall Street Analyst Downgrade GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. What else is Wall St. saying

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 8.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.33. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 9:15 AM that GoPro and PADI Link Up on New Specialty Certification Program for Scuba Divers.

New GoPro PADI Distinctive Specialty Course to Give Certified Scuba Divers Fresh Skills to Showcase Their Adventures.

Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) and PADI® (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®) announced the GoPro PADI Distinctive Specialty Course, a new GoPro-specific specialty certification for certified scuba divers, providing training on how to use GoPro cameras, accessories and the Quik video editing app to become the ultimate storyteller and content creator. PADI is the largest purpose-driven diving organization with a global network of 6,600 dive centers and resorts.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3965186 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GoPro Inc. stands at 5.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.20%.

The market cap for GPRO stock reached $349.27 million, with 123.64 million shares outstanding and 120.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, GPRO reached a trading volume of 3965186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoPro Inc. [GPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $2.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $4.20 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 9 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

How has GPRO stock performed recently?

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, GPRO shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Earnings analysis for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GoPro Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GPRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GPRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.